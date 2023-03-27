HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

OMGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Omega Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.60.

Omega Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ OMGA opened at $6.84 on Friday. Omega Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26.

Insider Activity at Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OMGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.02). Omega Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,951.83% and a negative return on equity of 71.03%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Flagship Pioneering Inc. purchased 3,323,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $19,208,731.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,508,693 shares in the company, valued at $43,400,245.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 764,118 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Flagship Pioneering Inc. bought 3,323,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $19,208,731.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,508,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,400,245.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 60.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Omega Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 102.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 260.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,934 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $96,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,905,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 873,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 148.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 509,492 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences.

Featured Stories

