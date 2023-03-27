Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Given “Buy” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, January 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BMEA stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of -1.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the first quarter valued at $59,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 32,634 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 75,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

