DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) PT Lowered to $29.00 at B. Riley

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $30.66.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.67 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is -1.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

Recommended Stories

