Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.78.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.10.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

