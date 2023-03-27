Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Loop Capital

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.60.

Shares of WMS opened at $79.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.42. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The business had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,116,000 after acquiring an additional 761,995 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,137,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,255,000 after acquiring an additional 742,826 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 961.4% in the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,223,000 after acquiring an additional 613,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after acquiring an additional 526,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $40,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

