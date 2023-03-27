Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $209.54.

FIVE opened at $200.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.44. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $212.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $161,638,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,117 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Five Below by 63.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,795,000 after purchasing an additional 644,271 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,794,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter valued at about $76,163,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

