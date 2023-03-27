DA Davidson Trims OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Target Price to $2.50

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday.

NYSE OPFI opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.49 million, a P/E ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 0.70. OppFi has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPFI. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of OppFi by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 732,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OppFi by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OppFi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,300,000,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the third quarter worth $653,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 22,228 shares in the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

