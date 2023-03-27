State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.68.

State Street Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of STT opened at $71.65 on Friday. State Street has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

State Street Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 25.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 36.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 14.9% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 83.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,872,000 after buying an additional 553,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

