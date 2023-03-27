Oppenheimer Trims Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Target Price to $42.00

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JEF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

JEF stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,337,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,708,000 after purchasing an additional 146,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,113,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,012,000 after acquiring an additional 325,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

Further Reading

