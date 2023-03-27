Royal Bank of Canada Cuts M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $183.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several other reports. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.76 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded M&T Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.24.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $114.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.56 and a 200 day moving average of $159.46. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 232,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 198,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,775,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

