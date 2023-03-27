Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $270.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $212.33.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $206.01 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.50. The company has a market cap of $534.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,026,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

