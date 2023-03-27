Torrid’s (CURV) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Torrid from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair cut Torrid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Torrid from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Torrid Trading Up 21.8 %

NYSE CURV opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.84. Torrid has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.08 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Torrid will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Torrid by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Torrid during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Torrid during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

