Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Lowered to $87.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTRS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.32.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $83.43 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.56.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.