Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.79 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CL King raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.67.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $101.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.58. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $123.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $382.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.38 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,427.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,427.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.