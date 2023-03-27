Block (NYSE:SQ) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $114.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.86.

SQ opened at $60.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Block has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 2.35.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,361 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,175. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Block by 42,272.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Block by 2,896.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 73,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 71,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

