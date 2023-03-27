TD Cowen Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $299.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $293.00 to $299.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $289.19.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $271.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $281.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.52.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.