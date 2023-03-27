Needham & Company LLC Trims Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Target Price to $7.00

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2023

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTXGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HRTX opened at $1.91 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $226.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.24 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.05% and a negative return on equity of 2,213.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000.

About Heron Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.