Needham & Company LLC Trims Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Target Price to $7.00

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Heron Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of HRTX opened at $1.91 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $226.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000.
About Heron Therapeutics
Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
