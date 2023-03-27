Comparing Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) and Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) and Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upbound Group and Rent-A-Center’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upbound Group $4.25 billion 0.31 $12.36 million $0.20 117.20 Rent-A-Center $4.25 billion 0.35 $12.36 million $0.20 133.90

Upbound Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rent-A-Center, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Upbound Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Rent-A-Center pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Upbound Group pays out 680.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rent-A-Center pays out 680.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

86.1% of Upbound Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Rent-A-Center shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Upbound Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Rent-A-Center shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Upbound Group and Rent-A-Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upbound Group 0.29% 40.50% 7.88% Rent-A-Center 0.29% 40.50% 7.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Upbound Group and Rent-A-Center, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upbound Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Rent-A-Center 0 2 4 0 2.67

Rent-A-Center has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.96%. Given Rent-A-Center’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rent-A-Center is more favorable than Upbound Group.

Volatility and Risk

Upbound Group has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rent-A-Center has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rent-A-Center beats Upbound Group on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upbound Group

(Get Rating)

Upbound Group, Inc. engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Preferred Lease segment offers an on-site rent-to-own option at a third-party retailer’s location. The Mexico segment consists of its company-owned rent-to-own stores in Mexico. The Franchising segment sells rental merchandise to its franchisees. The company was founded by Mark E. Speese on September 16, 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Rent-A-Center

(Get Rating)

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Preferred Lease segment offers an on-site rent-to-own option at a third-party retailer's location. The Mexico segment consists of its company-owned rent-to-own stores in Mexico. The Franchising segment sells rental merchandise to its franchisees. The company was founded by Mark E. Speese on September 16, 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

