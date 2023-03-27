SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) vs. DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Financial Contrast

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) and SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DICK’S Sporting Goods and SIGNA Sports United, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DICK’S Sporting Goods 0 9 14 0 2.61 SIGNA Sports United 0 2 0 0 2.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus target price of $156.61, indicating a potential upside of 13.14%. SIGNA Sports United has a consensus target price of $5.10, indicating a potential upside of 34.21%. Given SIGNA Sports United’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SIGNA Sports United is more favorable than DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

DICK’S Sporting Goods has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SIGNA Sports United has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DICK’S Sporting Goods and SIGNA Sports United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DICK’S Sporting Goods 8.43% 45.97% 11.76% SIGNA Sports United N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DICK’S Sporting Goods and SIGNA Sports United’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DICK’S Sporting Goods $12.37 billion 0.89 $1.04 billion $10.77 12.85 SIGNA Sports United $1.06 billion 1.39 -$613.33 million N/A N/A

DICK’S Sporting Goods has higher revenue and earnings than SIGNA Sports United.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of SIGNA Sports United shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of SIGNA Sports United shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DICK’S Sporting Goods beats SIGNA Sports United on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retailing extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

