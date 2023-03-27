Financial Contrast: IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) versus Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

IBEX has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Scientific has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IBEX and Core Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $493.57 million 1.01 $22.99 million $0.94 28.93 Core Scientific $276.38 million 0.10 -$32.50 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

IBEX has higher revenue and earnings than Core Scientific.

27.0% of IBEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of IBEX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IBEX and Core Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 1 5 0 2.83 Core Scientific 0 7 3 0 2.30

IBEX currently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.50%. Core Scientific has a consensus price target of $6.28, indicating a potential upside of 8,255.53%. Given Core Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than IBEX.

Profitability

This table compares IBEX and Core Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX 3.40% 32.57% 11.54% Core Scientific N/A -8.58% -2.58%

Summary

IBEX beats Core Scientific on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated 34 customer engagement and four customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. The company owns and operates computer equipment that is used to process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks in exchange for transaction processing fees rewarded in digital currency assets, commonly referred to as mining; and datacenter facilities to provide colocation and hosting services for distributed ledger technology, also commonly known as blockchain. It also develops blockchain-based platforms and applications, including infrastructure management, security technologies, mining optimization, and recordkeeping. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

