U.S.A Bank (OTCMKTS:USBK) & Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Financial Review

U.S.A Bank (OTCMKTS:USBK – Get Rating) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.1% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

U.S.A Bank has a beta of -24.99, meaning that its share price is 2,599% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S.A Bank N/A N/A N/A Southside Bancshares 35.74% 14.27% 1.42%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares U.S.A Bank and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for U.S.A Bank and Southside Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S.A Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Southside Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Southside Bancshares has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.01%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than U.S.A Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S.A Bank and Southside Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S.A Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Southside Bancshares $293.84 million 3.67 $105.02 million $3.27 10.50

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than U.S.A Bank.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats U.S.A Bank on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S.A Bank

As of July 10, 2010, U.S.A Bank was acquired by Customers Bank (Phoenixville, Pennsylvania). U.S.A Bank operates as a community bank in New York. It offers deposit products, Internet banking, ATM cards, consumer loans, and residential and commercial loans. U.S.A Bank was founded in 2005 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans. The company was founded on August 11, 1982 and is headquartered in Tyler, TX.

