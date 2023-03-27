IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) & NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Critical Comparison

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) and NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for IGM Biosciences and NextCure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGM Biosciences 0 3 5 0 2.63 NextCure 0 1 3 0 2.75

IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $37.90, indicating a potential upside of 146.42%. NextCure has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 348.72%. Given NextCure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextCure is more favorable than IGM Biosciences.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

IGM Biosciences has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextCure has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

41.4% of IGM Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of NextCure shares are held by institutional investors. 56.0% of IGM Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of NextCure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IGM Biosciences and NextCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGM Biosciences N/A -76.03% -52.21% NextCure N/A -39.27% -37.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IGM Biosciences and NextCure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IGM Biosciences N/A N/A -$165.16 million ($5.68) -2.71 NextCure $22.38 million 1.94 -$74.73 million ($2.69) -0.58

NextCure has higher revenue and earnings than IGM Biosciences. IGM Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextCure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NextCure beats IGM Biosciences on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). It is also developing IGM-8444, an IgM antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid cancers; and IGM-7354, an anti-PD-L1 IgM antibody for the treatment of patients with solid and hematologic malignancies; IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma; and IGM-2537, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD123 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, myelodysplastic syndromes, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Genzyme Corporation to generate, develop, manufacture, and commercialize IgM antibodies. The company was formerly known as Palingen, Inc. and changed its name to IGM Biosciences, Inc. in 2010. IGM Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines. The company was founded by Michael S. Richman and Lie Ping Chen in September 2015 and is headquartered in Beltsville, MD.

