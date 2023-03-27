Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives $81.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNFP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $97.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante acquired 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals.

Featured Articles

