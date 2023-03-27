Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives $65.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $311,855.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $123,820.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 42,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,794.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $311,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,770 shares of company stock valued at $961,096. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,506,000 after purchasing an additional 149,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,811,000 after purchasing an additional 90,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 6.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,481,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,039,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,405,000 after purchasing an additional 74,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cogent Communications by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,596,000 after purchasing an additional 48,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 542.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $72.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.74.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 3,363.94%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

