Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $67.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Alarm.com Stock Up 1.3 %

ALRM opened at $49.44 on Friday. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99.

Insider Activity

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $208.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $26,772.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $3,200,831.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Alarm.com by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,100,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

