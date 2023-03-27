Analysts Set The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Price Target at $139.85

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.85.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $6,845,828. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $140.43 on Friday. Progressive has a twelve month low of $106.35 and a twelve month high of $146.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.88.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

