Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $39.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 52.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 1,367.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lithium Americas by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

