Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $39.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.
Lithium Americas Price Performance
Shares of LAC stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 52.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.52.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
