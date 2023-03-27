Brokerages Set AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Price Target at $71.29

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AER. Barclays raised their price target on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AER opened at $50.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. AerCap has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.00.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.69. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AerCap will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of Marin raised its stake in AerCap by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 21,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in AerCap during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in AerCap by 41.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

