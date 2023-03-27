Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives $144.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $100.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $95.75 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,468.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,789,751 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,228,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 728,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,310,000 after acquiring an additional 512,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,590,000 after acquiring an additional 419,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,641,000 after acquiring an additional 368,866 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

