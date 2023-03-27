Analysts Set Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Target Price at $2,675.16

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,683.96.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Booking Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,499.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $94.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,630.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,461.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,107.65.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond grew its stake in Booking by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booking by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Booking by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Booking by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

