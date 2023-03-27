Brokerages Set Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Target Price at $119.64

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.64.

WLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Stock Performance

WLK stock opened at $108.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.74. Westlake has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $141.19.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.26%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

