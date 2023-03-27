Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $56.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLPI. Raymond James downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.06%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 26,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 483,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,189,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 200,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,458,000 after buying an additional 38,912 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

See Also

