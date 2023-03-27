Mizuho Boosts Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $235.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $222.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $248.07.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $247.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.92. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.31. Hershey has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,873. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

