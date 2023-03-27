Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Target Price to $454.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $477.00 to $454.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FDS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $398.86 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $419.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

