Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HSII. StockNews.com downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.81. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,295,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,662,000 after buying an additional 58,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,242,000 after buying an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,306,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,262,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,301,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,404,000 after buying an additional 19,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

