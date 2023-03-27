Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Research Coverage Started at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.60 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.12.

ADAP stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 18,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $32,084.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,882 shares in the company, valued at $42,548.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 63,723 shares of company stock valued at $113,002 over the last 90 days. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 133.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 23,175 shares in the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision and development of novel cell therapies and novel cancer immunotherapy products to people with cancer. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

