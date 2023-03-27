Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $69.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HQY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.25.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average is $64.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $52.27 and a 12 month high of $79.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About HealthEquity

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 31.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth about $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.