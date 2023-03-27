Truist Financial Boosts Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $132.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHH. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.63.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH stock opened at $112.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.77. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $150.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.89%.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $793,003.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $793,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $211,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,313.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,521 shares of company stock worth $10,955,487 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 489,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,150 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Further Reading

