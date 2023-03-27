General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Raised to $86.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded General Mills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.13.

General Mills Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. General Mills has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.28.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3.5% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

