Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Raised to Market Perform at SVB Securities

SVB Securities upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $61.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INCY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.64.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Down 2.8 %

INCY stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.54. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,423 shares of company stock worth $7,947,106. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,554,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Incyte by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Incyte by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 440,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,354,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Incyte by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 21,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.