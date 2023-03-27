Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
VOR has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.06.
Vor Biopharma Stock Up 15.3 %
Shares of VOR opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.69. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18.
About Vor Biopharma
Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.
