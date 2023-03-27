HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KPRX opened at $3.32 on Friday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes KIO-301, which is designed to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal disease, KIO-101 for patients with Ocular Presentation of Rheumatoid Arthritis, KIO-201 for patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery, and KIO-102.
