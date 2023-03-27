HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Kiora Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KPRX opened at $3.32 on Friday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85.

Institutional Trading of Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPRX Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Rating)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes KIO-301, which is designed to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal disease, KIO-101 for patients with Ocular Presentation of Rheumatoid Arthritis, KIO-201 for patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery, and KIO-102.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.