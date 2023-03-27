Aeva Technologies’ (AEVA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.29.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AEVA stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $257.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

In other news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 35,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $72,419.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,824,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,124,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 48.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Further Reading

