Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €43.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($46.24) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BC8. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($63.44) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.30 ($39.03) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €41.42 ($44.54) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €39.72 and its 200-day moving average is €37.23. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €32.45 ($34.89) and a 1 year high of €53.90 ($57.96).

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

