Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Upgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC upgraded shares of Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance

OROVF opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. Orient Overseas has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $36.59.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

