Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Price Target Raised to $1.50 at HC Wainwright

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $1.40 to $1.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fury Gold Mines Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FURY opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47. Fury Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FURY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,871,000. Institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

