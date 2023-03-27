SES AI (SES) & The Competition Financial Analysis

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare SES AI to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SES AI and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get SES AI alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 3 0 0 2.00 SES AI Competitors 72 460 990 51 2.65

SES AI currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.52%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 44.58%. Given SES AI’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SES AI has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -11.86% -10.41% SES AI Competitors -85.31% -121.72% -18.97%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares SES AI and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SES AI has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI’s peers have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of SES AI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SES AI and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A -$50.99 million -14.65 SES AI Competitors $687.03 million $11.77 million 3.88

SES AI’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SES AI peers beat SES AI on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.