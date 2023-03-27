Critical Contrast: Energy Vault (NRGV) versus Its Rivals

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) is one of 60 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Energy Vault to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Energy Vault has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Vault’s peers have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Energy Vault and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 1 2 0 2.25 Energy Vault Competitors 72 460 990 51 2.65

Profitability

Energy Vault presently has a consensus price target of $7.07, indicating a potential upside of 253.57%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 43.56%. Given Energy Vault’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Energy Vault and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault -53.67% -19.42% -16.91% Energy Vault Competitors -85.31% -121.72% -18.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.4% of Energy Vault shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Energy Vault shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energy Vault and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault $145.88 million -$78.30 million -2.94 Energy Vault Competitors $687.03 million $11.77 million 3.88

Energy Vault’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Energy Vault. Energy Vault is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Energy Vault peers beat Energy Vault on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

