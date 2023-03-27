Comparing Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) and Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) and Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Verano shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Verano shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and Verano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yield10 Bioscience -3,014.67% -154.59% -106.96% Verano -29.27% -16.70% -9.72%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 Verano 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Yield10 Bioscience and Verano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Yield10 Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 380.00%. Verano has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 415.46%. Given Verano’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verano is more favorable than Yield10 Bioscience.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and Verano’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yield10 Bioscience $450,000.00 28.17 -$13.57 million ($2.76) -0.91 Verano $737.85 million 1.29 -$14.68 million ($0.86) -3.38

Yield10 Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verano. Verano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yield10 Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Verano beats Yield10 Bioscience on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yield10 Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P. Peoples in June 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

About Verano

(Get Rating)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.