Reviewing Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) & Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of Okta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Varonis Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Okta shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Varonis Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Okta and Varonis Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okta -43.87% -12.53% -7.48% Varonis Systems -26.29% -23.10% -11.52%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okta $1.86 billion 10.05 -$815.00 million ($5.17) -15.91 Varonis Systems $473.63 million 5.85 -$124.52 million ($1.14) -22.57

This table compares Okta and Varonis Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Varonis Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Okta. Varonis Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Okta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Okta and Varonis Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okta 4 11 23 0 2.50 Varonis Systems 1 11 8 0 2.35

Okta currently has a consensus price target of $85.32, indicating a potential upside of 3.74%. Varonis Systems has a consensus price target of $30.94, indicating a potential upside of 20.25%. Given Varonis Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than Okta.

Risk & Volatility

Okta has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varonis Systems has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Okta beats Varonis Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Okta

Okta, Inc. engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management. The company was founded by Todd McKinnon and J. Frederic Kerrest in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Yakov Faitelson and Ohad Korkus on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

